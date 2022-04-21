State of Art: Anchorage Opera returns after a two-year hiatus with ‘Tosca’

Anchorage Opera’s “Tosca” runs from Friday, April 22 to Sunday, April 24 (Image courtesy of Anchorage Opera)

This week on State of Art we’re learning about Anchorage Opera returning to the stage after a two-year hiatus. After postponing twice, their production of Puccini’s “Tosca” is happening this weekend.

The opera is considered one of Puccini’s masterpieces and has all the passion, intrigue and death you’d want from a dramatic performance.

We’re joined by Anchorage Opera’s principal conductor Brian DeMaris and stage director Laura Alley to get reacquainted after such a long break and to find out more about the production.

PERFORMANCES:

Friday, April 22 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 23 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, April 24 at 4 p.m.

LINKS:

Anchorage Opera WEBSITE

Buy “Tosca” tickets HERE