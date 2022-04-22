Line One: Vaccine access for the disabled community



More than two years into the pandemic, vaccines are widely available and most health measures have been lifted. But there are still Alaskans who have difficulty accessing vaccines or who have continued health risk in spite of them. On the next installment in our Talk to your Neighbor series, Prentiss Pemberton discusses ongoing concerns for Alaskans with disabilities.

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton

GUESTS:

Sondra LeClair, Health Projects Coordinator, UAA Center for Human Development

Jena Crafton, Vaccine Champion

, Vaccine Champion Dr. Lisa Rabinowitz, Staff Physician, DHSS Division of Public Health

COVID-19 Vaccines: Barriers, Motivators, and Trusted Sources of Information for Individuals with Disabilities in the State of Alaska

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at 10 a.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at 8 p.m. AKDT

