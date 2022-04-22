Line One: Vaccine access for the disabled community

More than two years into the pandemic, vaccines are widely available and most health measures have been lifted. But there are still Alaskans who have difficulty accessing vaccines or who have continued health risk in spite of them. On the next installment in our Talk to your Neighbor series, Prentiss Pemberton discusses ongoing concerns for Alaskans with disabilities.
HOST: Prentiss Pemberton
GUESTS:
- Sondra LeClair, Health Projects Coordinator, UAA Center for Human Development
- Jena Crafton, Vaccine Champion
- Dr. Lisa Rabinowitz, Staff Physician, DHSS Division of Public Health
LINKS/RESOURCES:
COVID-19 Vaccines: Barriers, Motivators, and Trusted Sources of Information for Individuals with Disabilities in the State of Alaska
PARTICIPATE:
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at 10 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at 8 p.m. AKDT
