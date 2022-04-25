Alaska News Nightly: Monday, April 25, 2022

The 32-foot gillnetter F/V Deja Vu sails on Aug. 3 near Metlakatla. Metlakatla’s tribal government recently sued Gov. Mike Dunleavy over the tribe’s right to fish in waters outside the boundaries of the state’s only Native reservation. (Photo courtesy of Johon Atkinson)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

﻿ ﻿

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Gov. Mike Dunleavy doubts Interior Secretary Deb Haaland will approve the King Cove road. Also, the state’s first missing and murdered indigenous persons investigator is a veteran of the troopers. And years after a man was charged with illegally fishing near his Annette Island home, legal questions remain.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Eric Stone in Ketchikan

Lyndsey Brollini in Juneau

and Sage Smiley in Wrangell

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.