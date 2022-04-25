Mayor Bronson selects Robert Hudson as third pick to lead Anchorage library

The Anchorage Assembly chambers at the Z. J. Loussac Public Library in Anchorage. (Staff photo)

Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson has selected his third pick to lead the Anchorage library system.

Bronson announced Monday that he’s chosen Robert Hudson to be Anchorage’s next library director. Prior to his appointment, Hudson served as director of library services for Upper Iowa University.

“Robert is more than qualified to lead the Municipality of Anchorage’s libraries,” Bronson said in a statement. “I look forward to him working with my administration, the Anchorage Assembly, and the people of Anchorage to move our libraries into the future.”

Selecting a library director has been a fraught process for Bronson. His first pick for the job, Sami Graham, was denied by the Assembly in August, largely because she didn’t have a master’s degree in library science, a prerequisite for the position. Graham was named Bronson’s chief of staff immediately after her confirmation failed. Bronson’s second pick, Judy Eledge, also doesn’t have a master’s degree in library science and resigned from the top library position before her confirmation hearing. Bronson later named her deputy director of the library.

Unlike Bronson’s first two picks, Hudson does have a master’s degree in library science. Hudson’s appointment will be subject to Assembly approval. The Assembly chair could not immediately be reached for comment late Monday afternoon. Bronson said Eledge will continue to serve as deputy library director.

