2022 U.S. House candidate: Al Gross

- Al Gross| Party: Non-Partisan | Age: 73 | Occupation: Orthopedic surgeon | Residence: Anchorage/Petersburg | dralgrossak.com
- Have you or will you file to run in the regular election for the U.S. House seat?
Yes
- Candidate statement:
- My name is Al Gross and I’m running for Congress as a non-partisan independent. Born and raised in Southeast Alaska, I’m Alaskan through and through. I know firsthand what makes Alaska special — our people and our land. I’m not a career politician. I’m a doctor, a commercial fisherman, a father of four and a lifelong Alaskan. My top priority as your congressman will be to listen to and to work for you. I want to work to help create jobs and to help diversify our economy by lowering energy, transportation and health care costs, which will make it easier for businesses in Alaska to prosper. Washington is broken. Together, we can send a bold message to Washington, that we want less politics and more solutions. I’m Al Gross, and I would really appreciate your vote on June 11. Thank you.