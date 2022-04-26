Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, April 26, 2022

The M/V Noordam owned by Carnival Corporation docks in Haines on Sept. 20, 2017. It’s among the fleet of Carnival ships observed by Ocean Rangers discharging oily scrubber water during the 2018 cruise season. (Photo by Ed Schoenfeld/CoastAlaska)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

﻿ ﻿

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine brings work among Arctic nations to a halt. Also, Juneau residents and business owners welcome the first cruise ship of the season. And large cruise ships save money by burning cheaper, dirtier fuel.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

Adelyn Baxter in Anchorage

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Yvonne Krumrey and Jacob Resneck in Juneau

Sage Smiley in Wrangell

and Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.