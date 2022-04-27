Otto Florschutz is a candidate for the 2022 U.S. House special election. (Photo provided by candidate)

Otto Florschutz | Party: Republican | Age: 64 | Residence: Wrangell | Occupation: Commercial fisherman | Website: ottoforalaska.com

Have you or will you file to also run in the regular election for the U.S. House seat?

I have not filed to run in the regular election yet, I have waited to see how filing for the special election was received. I have had such a positive response I plan on doing so.

Candidate statement:

I live in Wrangell. My wife and I moved here in 1986.

I am a commercial fisherman, I troll and gillnet for salmon, pot fish for shrimp and Dungeness crab, and longline for halibut.