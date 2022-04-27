Timothy Beck | Party: Undeclared | Age: 72 | Residence: Fairbanks | Occupation: Retired

Have you or will you file to also run in the regular election for the U.S. House seat?

I will run if I’m successful in this first phase to replace our late Congressman Don Young.

Candidate statement:

I am running for the late Representative Don Youngs seat to continue the model he established throughout his career, Alaska’s Congressman for All Alaska.

My years as President of the Alaska Municipal League, a membership of 160 towns and villages throughout Alaska gave me first hand knowledge of our Urban and Rural Communities needs as well as several decades of working in various locations throughout the State of Alaska on transportation projects.