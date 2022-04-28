Addressing Alaskans: Celebrate Elizabeth Peratrovich Day with Molly of Denali

Elizabeth Peratrovich was a Tlingit civil rights activist. (Courtesy image)

Today’s episode features a panel discussion celebrating Elizabeth Peratrovitch Day.

GBH Kids, producer of Molly of Denali, the Rasmuson Foundation and Alaska Public Media partnered together to host an event to honor the important figure in Alaska’s history and to view a special Elizabeth Peratrovich episode of Molly of Denali.

RECORDED: Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at the Alaska Native Heritage Center.

ABOUT:

Addressing Alaskans features local lectures and forums recorded at public events taking place in Southcentral Alaska. A variety of local organizations host speakers addressing topics that matter to Alaskans. To let us know about an upcoming community event that you would like to hear on Addressing Alaskans, please contact us with details.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Addressing Alaskans updates automatically via email, RSS or podcasts.

ADDRESSING ALASKANS ARCHIVE