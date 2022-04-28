Addressing Alaskans: Celebrate International Women’s Day with the next generation of Indigenous leaders

Today’s episode features a panel discussion celebrating International Women’s Day with the next generation of Indigenous women leaders.

This program was presented by the Alaska World Affairs Council.

MODERATOR: Hallie Bissett

PANNELISTS:

Dena Sommer-Pedebone, Chief Executive Officer of Gana-A’Yoo, Limited, is responsible for working with the Board of Directors to set the overall direction of the Gana-A’Yoo Family of Companies and provide leadership to its executive team.



Marit Carlson-Van Dort is Sugpiaq from the village of Chignik Bay. She was born in Alaska and raised in Southeast Alaska and the southern Alaska Peninsula where she commercial fished for nearly fifteen years. Marit has a Bachelor of Science in Conservation Biology from the University of Wisconsin- Madison and graduate work in Fisheries Science and Secondary Education. Marit has spent the past several years working in both the public and private sectors in public and government affairs with an emphasis on state and federal regulation, environmental policy, permitting, resource development, and community outreach and engagement. Currently she is employed as the President & CEO of Far West, Inc. an Alaska Native village corporation formed under the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA).



RECORDED: Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at Bear Tooth Theater.

