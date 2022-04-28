Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, April 28, 2022

Gov. Mike Dunleavy speaks to reporters on April 28, 2022. (Screenshot of Gov. Dunleavy’s Facebook page.)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Gov. Mike Dunleavy says the state can save money while giving larger PFDs. Staff prepare to ship Congressman Don Young’s hunting trophies from D.C. to Alaska. And how a church in Juneau became the city’s emergency cold weather shelter.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

Olivia Ebertz in Bethel

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Lyndsey Brollini and Jennifer Pemberton in Juneau

Wesley Early in Anchorage

and Eric Stone in Ketchikan

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.