Filing period opens Tuesday for special election to fill 12th Anchorage Assembly seat

The Anchorage Assembly chambers at the Z. J. Loussac Public Library in Anchorage. (Staff photo)

The filing period to run for the Anchorage Assembly’s new 12th seat will open next week.

After years of being the only Anchorage district to have one seat, District 1, which represents Downtown, will have a second Assembly member to represent the area. Currently the district is represented by Assembly member Chris Constant.

In 2020, voters approved a change in the city’s charter to allow for a second seat to represent North Anchorage, also referred to as Downtown. The district roughly doubled in size as part of the redrawing of city boundaries approved in March by the Assembly.

Eligible District 1 residents can begin filing to run for the seat next Tuesday, May 3 at 8:00 a.m. The deadline to file is Tuesday, May 10 at 5 p.m.

The special election to fill the seat will be conducted by mail, with ballots sent out on May 31. The last day for residents to register to vote for the special election is May 22.