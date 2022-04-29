Chris Bye| Party: Libertarian | Age: 44 | Residence: Fairbanks | Occupation: Fishing Guide after retiring from the Army | itstimealaska.com

Chris Bye is a candidate for the 2022 U.S. House special election. (Photo provided by candidate)

Have you or will you file to also run in the regular election for the U.S. House seat?

Filed last summer (2021) to run for Alaska’s US Congressional seat.

Candidate statement:

My name is Chris Bye. The army brought me here back in 2003. We discovered there just isn’t a better place than Alaska. After several combat deployments, I retired from the army and became a fishing guide. We entered this race back in 2021, because there was nobody representing typical Alaskans. Professional republican and democrat politicians gave us $30 trillion of debt, 20 years of war and land management that stifles opportunities for Alaskans. As a term limit advocate, I believe typical Alaskans can make better decisions than career politicians. And as a libertarian, I place your freedom and your liberty ahead of any party elite or special interest. Don’t settle for the lesser of two evils. You can find out more at itstimealaska.com and I’ll see you all on the river.