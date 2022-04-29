Chris Constant is a candidate for the 2022 U.S. House special election. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

Chris Constant | Party: Democrat | Age: 50 | Residence: Anchorage | Occupation: Anchorage Assembly member | constantforcongress.com

Have you or will you file to also run in the regular election for the U.S. House seat?

Yes

Candidate statement:

Hello, my name is Christopher Constant. My path to Congress is paved with thousands of hours of community service. My net worth isn’t measured in dollars, but rather concrete contributions to our communities. I didn’t decide to run for Congress on a whim or because I saw a new opportunity with the seat becoming vacant. I announced my race in February because I believe I can pave the path to a better future for Alaska with hope and opportunity. I’m running for Alaska as lone congressional seat, because I’ve experienced firsthand the divisions that are tearing up our cities, state and country. I want to be part of the solution. My number one priority will be representing the interests of Alaskans who need help in Washington. As Alaska’s lone representative, I will be there for you.