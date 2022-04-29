Gregg Brelsford is a candidate for the 2022 U.S. House special election. (Photo provided by candidate)



Gregg B. Brelsford | Party: Undeclared | Age: 71 | Occupation: Retired public administrator, lawyer and law professor| Residence: Anchorage | alaskansforgregg.com

Have you or will you file to also run in the regular election for the U.S. House seat?

I didn’t just jump into this race with the unfortunate passing of Congressman Young. Ten months ago, I announced my candidacy for the regular election on Independence Day and was one of the earliest filers for the 2022 August primary. I will continue to campaign vigorously to make the top four in August and advance to the general election in November.

Candidate statement:

Hello, Alaskans. I’m Gregg Brelsford, a business-friendly, independent candidate for Congress. As the leader of multiple local and tribal governments, I fixed real problems and made life better for Alaskans. I managed police departments, aging sewer systems, ports, rural housing, and other things. No other candidate knows Alaskans’ day to day challenges on the ground like me. Alaskans are tired of extreme politics, especially with today’s inflation and energy crisis. I’m a no-drama, battle-tested problem solver balancing competing needs and rights. I’m the fighter that Alaska needs. Vote for Gregg. Thank you.