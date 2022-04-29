Jay Armstrong is a candidate for the 2022 U.S. House special election. (Photo provided by candidate)

Jay Armstrong | Party: I’m a Constitutionalist and a Republican | Age: 56 | Occupation: I’m a gold miner, equipment operator, truck driver, mechanic, welder. | Residence: Wiseman Village | jayarmstrongusa.com

Have you or will you file to also run in the regular election for the U.S. House seat?

I am running and have filed in this special election, and the regular election.

Candidate statement:

Hello Alaska, this is Jay Armstrong and I’m running to be your Congressman. Our January 3, 1959 statehood agreement is not entirely constitutional. Nothing in our constitution gave Congress the power to require a territory to vote and give away our lands, waters, resources and basically our sovereignty to them in order to become a state. The Federal Reserve that is private and are supposed to debt to them — it’s way overdue for an audit and our articles of amendments that are commonly called our civil rights or a Bill of Rights, those are off limits to the federal government, all of them. I’m a constitutionalist all the time, every time. If you want to be more free, vote for me. I’m Jay Armstrong and I approve this message.