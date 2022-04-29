Laurel Foster is a candidate for the 2022 U.S. House special election. (Photo provided by candidate)

Laurel Foster | Party: Non-partisan| Age: 39 | Occupation: Paralegal and Traditional National Guardsman | Residence: Anchorage | laurelforalaska.com

Have you or will you file to also run in the regular election for the U.S. House seat?

Yes

Candidate statement:

My name is Laurel Foster and I’m a candidate in the Alaska special election for the U.S. House of Representatives. My purpose is to put the people of Alaska at the forefront of my campaign. Our democracy is structured to give power to the people to hold our constituents and leaders accountable. Motivation should not be the political needs of the parties or the organizations they serve. It should focus on the needs and wants of the people at the local, state and national level. Our constituents should reflect the people they represent, not the money, powers or political privilege that they come from.