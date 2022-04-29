Mary Peltola is a candidate for the 2022 U.S. House special election. (Elyssa Loughlin/KYUK)

Mary Peltola | Party: Democrat| Age: 48 | Occupation: Executive Director for the Kuskokwim River Inter Tribal Fish Commission| Residence: Bethel |marypeltola.com

Have you or will you file to also run in the regular election for the U.S. House seat?

Yes

Candidate statement:

Hello, my name is Mary Sattler Peltola. I’ve spent my life working for Alaska and Alaskans. I’m a Yup’ik fisheries advocate and Democratic former state legislator from Bethel. During my 10 years in the legislature, I chaired the Bush caucus and passed legislation that improved schools, fisheries and public health in rural communities. As a Native woman, I understand that Alaskans are a diverse people who need leaders who can unite us. We also need a federal government that helps stabilize our economy. My top priority is to improve Alaskans quality of life. That means supporting the entrepreneurial spirit and building an economy that supports the needs of living and future generations. The Yup’ik word “ikayuquluta” means working together. I’m ready to work for all Alaskans.