Santa Claus is a candidate for the 2022 U.S. House special election. (Photo provided by candidate)

Santa Claus | Party: Undeclared | Age: 74 | Occupation: Councilman & Mayor Pro Tem, City of North Pole | Residence: North Pole| SantaClausforalaska.com

Have you or will you file to also run in the regular election for the U.S. House seat?

I’m not planning to run in the regular election, unless there is overwhelming support for my campaign in the special election.

Candidate statement:

This is Santa Claus, a councilman in North Pole, Alaska and special election candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives. My website is SantaClausforalaska.com. And I love Bernie Sanders. I support Medicare For All, the Child Tax Credit, student loan cancellation, lesbian, gay and trans rights, women and children’s rights, the ADA, housing the homeless, protecting our fisheries and environment, respecting our First People’s sovereignty, funding infrastructure, especially broadband and public broadcasting, and public health programs and reducing water and air pollution, ending oil and gas companies subsidies, strengthening our defense and collaborating with Arctic nations regarding climate change. I plan to work across the aisle to find common ground and accomplish a greater good for all Alaskans, especially our children. Please vote for me Santa Claus. Thank you