Stephen Wright is a candidate for the 2022 U.S. House special election. (Photo provided by candidate)

Stephen Wright | Party: Republican | Age: 53 | Residence: Wasilla | stephenwrightalaska.weebly.com/

Have you or will you file to also run in the regular election for the U.S. House seat?

No

Candidate statement:

Hello, this is Steven Wright. I’m running for U.S. Congress as a Republican. I’m an Alaskan-born, retired Air Force veteran. I am pro-life, pro-Second Amendment, pro-small government and pro-freedom. I would like to accomplish four things while in Congress. First, abolish the Jones Act to reduce shipping costs for Alaska. Second, restore the US and Alaska oil production. Third, reduce federal land in Alaska, and fourth, reduce federal regulation on Alaskan industries. These are important key things for all of Alaska. As your representative, I look forward to serving you and the people of Alaska, and I have an America First agenda that will strengthen Alaska.