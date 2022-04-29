Talk of Alaska: Alternative justice in Alaska’s therapeutic courts

Many people who are involved with the criminal justice system have mental health issues, substance use disorders, or both. Instead of going to prison, some people choose to participate in the Alaska Therapeutic Court System where a team of people helps them heal. We’ll hear from people who have graduated from the program and people who run it.

HOST: Anne Hillman

GUESTS:

Ron Wilson, Therapeutic Court Alumni Association

Steve Corven, Therapeutic Court Alumni Association

Pamela Washington, Presiding Judge, Coordinated Resource Project

