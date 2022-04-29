Tara Sweeney

By
AKPM Staff
-
Tara Sweeney is a candidate for the 2022 U.S. House special election. (Photo provided by candidate)

Tara Sweeney | Party: Republican | Age: 48 | Occupation: Small business owner, principal & CEO of Tack 71 Strategies | Residence: Girdwood | taraforalaska.com

Have you or will you file to also run in the regular election for the U.S. House seat?

Yes. Already filed.

Candidate statement:

Growing up in rural Alaska, coupled with my professional experiences makes me uniquely qualified to serve Alaskans in Congress. I represent the fabric of Alaska. I am a small business owner and former ANC executive. In 2018, I was nominated by President Trump and confirmed by the United States Senate to serve as the thirteenth assistant secretary of Indian Affairs at the U.S. Department of the Interior. I was the first Alaska Native to serve within the federal government. In this capacity, I have a track record of effective leadership that adds value to the constituencies that I serve. My career in advocating for Alaskans in Washington is what makes me uniquely qualified to serve Alaskans in Congress.

Previous articleChris Bye
Next articleChris Constant
AKPM Staff

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display