Tara Sweeney is a candidate for the 2022 U.S. House special election. (Photo provided by candidate)

Tara Sweeney | Party: Republican | Age: 48 | Occupation: Small business owner, principal & CEO of Tack 71 Strategies | Residence: Girdwood | taraforalaska.com

Have you or will you file to also run in the regular election for the U.S. House seat?

Yes. Already filed.

Candidate statement:

Growing up in rural Alaska, coupled with my professional experiences makes me uniquely qualified to serve Alaskans in Congress. I represent the fabric of Alaska. I am a small business owner and former ANC executive. In 2018, I was nominated by President Trump and confirmed by the United States Senate to serve as the thirteenth assistant secretary of Indian Affairs at the U.S. Department of the Interior. I was the first Alaska Native to serve within the federal government. In this capacity, I have a track record of effective leadership that adds value to the constituencies that I serve. My career in advocating for Alaskans in Washington is what makes me uniquely qualified to serve Alaskans in Congress.