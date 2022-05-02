Alaska News Nightly: Monday, May 2, 2022

Fifty-nine-year-old Nicky Myers was mayor of Pilot Station when he died. (Courtesy of Dwayne Myers)

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

The mayor of Pilot Station dies falling through the ice on the Yukon River. Also, ventilation problems forced an Alaska Native charter school in Anchorage to move into a high school. And University of Alaska Fairbanks scientists study how water got from Earth to the moon.

Reports tonight from:

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Olivia Ebertz in Bethel

Sage Smiley in Wrangell

and Kirsten Dobroth in Kodiak

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.