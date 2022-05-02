Alaska News Nightly: Monday, May 2, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
The mayor of Pilot Station dies falling through the ice on the Yukon River. Also, ventilation problems forced an Alaska Native charter school in Anchorage to move into a high school. And University of Alaska Fairbanks scientists study how water got from Earth to the moon.
Reports tonight from:
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Olivia Ebertz in Bethel
Sage Smiley in Wrangell
and Kirsten Dobroth in Kodiak
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.