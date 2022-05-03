Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, May 3, 2022

Matt Hall’s team approaches the finish of the 2022 Yukon Quest 350-mile race. (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

A monoclonal antibody clinic is under scrutiny for its billing and a rent-free deal with the city of Anchorage. Also, Alaskan and Canadian organizers of the Yukon Quest part ways over dog care rules. And the latest in the debate over logging in the Tongass National Forest.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

Wesley Early in Anchorage

Eric Stone in Ketchikan

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

and Izzy Ross in Dillingham

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.