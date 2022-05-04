2022 Alaska Sports Hall of Fame and 100 Miles in May

Hannah Halvorsen (r) accepts the Trajan Langdon Award from Nina Kemppel (l), photo courtesy Alaska Sports Hall of Fame. Beth Bragg accepts the Joe Floyd Award, photo courtesy Alaska Sports Hall of Fame. Jeremy Lane and supporters, photo courtesy Alaska Sports Hall of Fame. Scott Patterson accepts the Pride of Alaska Award, photo courtesy Alaska Sports Hall of Fame. Lydia Jacoby accepts the Pride of Alaska Award, photo courtesy Alaska Sports Hall of Fame. Jeremy Lane of Point Lay accepts the Trajan Langdon Award, photo courtesy Alaska Sports Hall of Fame. 2022 Alaska Sports Hall of Fame

The Alaska Sports Hall of Fame is in its 16th year honoring Alaska’s sports community. This year’s annual award ceremony was held last month, the first ceremony held since the start of the pandemic. The class of 2020 – Marcie Trent and Matt Carle in the Individual category, The Yukon 800 in the event category, and the UAA hockey upset of Boston College in 1991 in the moment category – became the class of 2022.

Harlow Robinson, executive director of the Alaska Sports Hall of Fame, joined me for the first time since the fall of 2020, to chat about this year’s Directors’ Awards and the Healthy Futures annual fundraiser 100 Miles in May. The Directors’ Awards include the Pride of Alaska Award for consistent excellence in athletic competition, the Joe Floyd Award for significant and lasting contribution to Alaska through sports, and the Trajan Langdon Award for leadership, sportsmanship, and inspiration. The Healthy Futures program 100 Miles in May is an annual fundraiser that encourages Alaskans to get out and move during the month of May.

