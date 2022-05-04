Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, May 4, 2022

The downtown headquarters of the Anchorage Police Department on June 9, 2020 (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

﻿ ﻿

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Little has changed since the Anchorage Police and Fire Departments committed to hiring a more diverse staff. Also, how the U.S. Army is working to reduce suicide rates among Alaska’s soldiers. The rules and regulations around a favorite tourist activity: whale-watching.

Reports tonight from:

Claire Stremple in Juneau

Lex Treinen in Anchorage

Maggie Nelson in Unalaska

Olivia Ebertz in Bethel

Sabine Poux in Kenai

and Angela Denning in Petersburg

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.