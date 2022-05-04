Bird migration in Alaska

By
Eric Bork, Alaska Public Media
-
bar-tailed_godwit
A bar-tailed godwit. Photo courtesy of Steve Maslowski.
Dan Ruthrauff
Dan Ruthrauff

Bird migration is one of the natural wonders of the world.  Every spring millions of birds stream into Alaska from all over the globe to feed, mate, and raise their young. Their stories include a hummingbird’s journey to Florida and back, a whimbrel’s commute to and from Chile, and the northern wheatear trip from Africa. Their ability to navigate and endure makes them the ultimate endurance athletes. Dan Ruthrauff, a USGS wildlife biologist with the Alaska Science Center, discusses bird migration biology.  We’ll also learn about some of the shorebird festivals in Alaska including the Kachemak Bay Shorebird Festival with Melanie Dufour.

HOST: Paul Twardock

GUESTS:

  • -Dan Ruthrauff, a USGS wildlife biologist with the Alaska Science Center
  • -Melanie Dufour, a coordinator with the Kachemak Bay Shorebird Festival

LINKS:

Dan Ruthrauff, USGS

Kachemak Bay Shorebird Festival

Copper River Delta Shorebird Festival

Yakutat Tern Festival

Audubon Alaska

Alaska Fish and Game Birding information

Prince William Sound Natural History Symposium

BROADCAST: Thursday, April 28th, 2022. 10:00 am – 11:00 a.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST:  Thursday, April 28th, 2022. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT

Eric Bork, Alaska Public Media
