Bird migration in Alaska

Bird migration is one of the natural wonders of the world. Every spring millions of birds stream into Alaska from all over the globe to feed, mate, and raise their young. Their stories include a hummingbird’s journey to Florida and back, a whimbrel’s commute to and from Chile, and the northern wheatear trip from Africa. Their ability to navigate and endure makes them the ultimate endurance athletes. Dan Ruthrauff, a USGS wildlife biologist with the Alaska Science Center, discusses bird migration biology. We’ll also learn about some of the shorebird festivals in Alaska including the Kachemak Bay Shorebird Festival with Melanie Dufour.