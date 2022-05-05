Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, May 5, 2022

An Anchorage Police Department Headquarter’s window looking out on to 4th Ave on May 7th, 2021. (Hannah Lies/Alaska Public Media)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Anchorage police ask for help in two cases, including one that involves a missing child. Also, tuberculosis cases surge in the Y-K Delta amid a nurse shortage. And recognizing the signs of eating disorders in young people.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Lex Treinen and Anne Hillman in Anchorage

Yvonne Krumrey, Jeremy Hsieh and Claire Stremple in Juneau

Olivia Ebertz and Emily Schwing in Bethel

and Eric Stone in Ketchikan

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.