David Hughes is a candidate for the 2022 U.S. House special election. (Photo provided by candidate)

David Hughes| Party: Independent| Age: 52 | Occupation: Senior Program Manager and retired military | Residence: Fairbanks | heedhughes.com (Note: This website link appears to be broken)

Have you or will you file to also run in the regular election for the U.S. House seat?

Yes

Candidate statement:

(No statement was provided.)