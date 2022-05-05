Ketanji Brown Jackson will not headline Alaska lawyers’ convention

U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson delivers remarks in the Grand Foyer of the White House, Friday, February 25, 2022. (Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz)

The U.S. Supreme Court’s newest member will not be the keynote speaker at an annual convention of Alaska lawyers in October.

That’s according to a message on the Alaska Bar Association’s website. It says it’s disappointing news, though Justice-designate Ketanji Brown Jackson is optimistic about a future visit to Alaska.

Jackson committed back in December to headline the bar association’s annual convention. She was a U.S. Court of Appeals judge at the time. President Joe Biden nominated her to become a U.S. Supreme Court justice in February, and the U.S. Senate confirmed her in April.

Since 2001, at least seven sitting U.S. Supreme Court justices have spoken to the Alaska Bar Association through its conventions or other events. A new keynote speaker has not been announced yet.