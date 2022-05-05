Robert Lyons| Party: Republican | Age: 45| Occupation: truck driver, construction, mental health provider | Residence: Houston, Alaska | alaskansvotebob.com

Have you or will you file to also run in the regular election for the U.S. House seat?

I filed in October to run against Don Young to encourage his needed retirement, now I will follow through to protect Alaskans

Candidate statement:

Hello, Alaskans. My name is Robert Lyons from the Mat-Su Valley and I want to represent all of you with hard work, truth, transparency, dedication and determination. I vow a term limit so I won’t go to D.C. to be a part of their club, I’ll go to represent you. I’m adamantly pro-liberty. We’re known for rugged individualism here in Alaska and we’re known for action is well. Alaskans have always held on to the belief that all the people in this state have a responsibility to each other and our environment. That is self-evident. I believe a new age for Alaska has come where we as free people can take the reins of government back from the interests living far away and being ignorant of our daily lives and struggles, begin again to break through the barriers of opinion and hold to the truths of humanity. Unite and untie Washington, D.C. control from Alaskans’ future. Vote Bob, alaskansvotebob.com. Check me out. Thank you very much, Alaska.