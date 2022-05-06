Alaska News Nightly: Friday, May 6, 2022

Roughly 200 people gathered at rush hour Tuesday night in midtown Anchorage to rally for the protection of reproductive rights. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

﻿ ﻿

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Some anti-abortion advocates doubt a constitutional convention will bring a state ban. Also, Alaska’s largest electric utility fires its CEO less than a month after hiring him. And what happened to Juneau’s Taco Bell?

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

Anna Rose MacArthur in Bethel

Kavitha George in Anchorage

Jeremy Hsieh and Bridget Dowd in Juneau

and Sage Smiley in Wrangell

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.