Anchorage budget director returns to retirement

Anchorage’s budget director is retiring after just over four months on the job with the Bronson administration. Cheryl Frasca came out of retirement in late December to help the administration with its first quarter budget revisions.

Cheryl Frasca (Municipality of Anchorage)

Frasca previously served as budget director for the state and city. In an email, she said after more than 40 years of public service she’s looking forward to “seeing the world, literally!”

Mayor Dave Bronson previously called Frasca “one of the top financial minds in the entire state of Alaska.”

Outside of her role as budget director, she was also one of three representatives from the Bronson administration working with Assembly members on a plan to move people out of pandemic homeless shelters.

Her last day at the city is Friday, May 6, she said.

City spokesman Corey Allen Young did not answer questions about who will replace Frasca.

He said Frasca finished her commitment to help the administration complete the first quarter budget revisions.

The Assembly and mayor are still locked in back-and-forth over the revisions. The Assembly added money for a list of items to Bronson’s proposal. But the mayor then vetoed most of that money. The Assembly is expected to overturn some of his vetoes at a meeting next Friday.