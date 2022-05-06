State of Art: New Anchorage pottery studio debuts on First Friday

Turnagain Ceramics co-founders Max Kubitz (left) and Evan Fried pose for a photo in their new studio. (Ammon Swenson/Alaska Public Media)

This week on State of Art we’re learning about Turnagain Ceramics. The studio occupies the former Fire Island Bakery Location on G Street in downtown Anchorage and promises memberships, one-off classes and more. Co-founders Max Kubitz and Evan Fried grew up in that area and after reconnecting in California, and returning to Alaska, they decided to take their love of ceramics to the next level.

On this episode we’re joined by Kubitz and Fried to talk about their friendship, what to expect from the studio, and their pitch for taking up ceramics.

Interior of the studio. (Photo courtesy of Turnagain Ceramics)

LINKS:

Turnagain Ceramics WEBSITE

FACEBOOK

INSTAGRAM



ADDRESS:

1343 G St, Suite 101



ALSO FEATURED ON RADIO BROADCAST:

<a href="https://saucyyoda.bandcamp.com/album/its-not-a-mystery">It's Not A Mystery by Saucy Yoda</a>



