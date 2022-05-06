Talk of Alaska: Sustainable subsistence

Pulled out of the ocean by Sitka Tribe’s Resource Protection staff, herring eggs are bagged and delivered to elders and tribal citizens by drive-through pick-up. Sitka, Alaska. April 9, 2020. (Berett Wilber / KCAW)

More daylight and less snow mean it’s almost peak subsistence season, and Alaskans are eager to harvest from the sea, rivers and land. But in many places, traditional subsistence has seen repeated interruptions in recent years, causing food insecurity and cultural disruption for Indigenous communities that rely on these foods. We’ll discuss subsistence sustainability and new research.

HOST: Adelyn Baxter

GUESTS:

Louise Brady, herring protector

Dr. Heather Sauyaq Jean Gordon, research scientist, Child Trends

PARTICIPATE:

Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (Comments may be read on air).

Post your comment during or after the live broadcast on social media (Comments may be read on air).

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 10 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

LIVE Web stream: Click here to stream.