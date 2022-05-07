Addressing Alaskans: With elections looming, how do we navigate our new voting system?

Prototype of a ranked-choice ballot. (Alaska Division of Elections)

With a special primary for US representative on June 11 and upcoming elections this fall, representatives from Alaska Division of Elections and Alaskans for Better Elections explain how the voting process works and answer audience questions.

This program was presented by Alaska Common Ground.

SPEAKERS:

Dick Mylius, Board Chair, Alaska Common Ground

Gail Fenumiai, Director of Alaska’s Division of Elections

Jason Grenn, Executive Director of Alaskans for Better Elections



LINKS:

Alaska Division of Elections

Alaskans for Better Elections

Alaska Common Ground EVENT PAGE



RECORDED: Wednesday, April 27, 2022 via Zoom.

