7 Anchorage residents file to run for new Assembly seat

Downtown Anchorage in June 2021. (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

Seven Anchorage residents have filed to run for a new 12th seat on the Anchorage Assembly.

The seat represents District 1 — which covers North Anchorage, including downtown. The area has long been represented by just one seat, currently filled by Assembly member Chris Constant. In 2020, voters approved a change in the city’s charter to create a second elected seat to represent District 1.

To account for the new seat, the district also increased in size — roughly doubling — when the city set new district boundaries earlier this year. It was renamed the North Anchorage district.

The people running to fill the new Assembly seat are Robin Phillips, Tasha Hotch, Daniel Volland, Robyn Forbes, Cliff Baker, Hans Thompson and Stephanie Taylor.

The special election will be conducted by mail, with ballots sent out on May 31. Only people living in the North Anchorage district will vote in the election. The last day for residents to register to vote is May 22. Ballots are due by June 21.