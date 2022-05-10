JBER soldier dies after bear attack during training in Anchorage

A Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson soldier died from injuries sustained in a bear attack Tuesday while training in the Anchorage area, according to a statement from the base.

The U.S. Army Alaska soldier was part of a small group training in the area west of the Anchorage Regional Landfill, said the statement.

The 673d Security Forces Squadron initially responded to the bear attack.

By Tuesday evening, wildlife troopers continued to search for the bear in the training area. The area is closed to the public.

JBER said the soldier’s name is being withheld until family is notified.

No other information was immediately available. JBER officials said they will release more information about the attack as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.