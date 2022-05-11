Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Sabrina and Kobi Jervsjo’s yard in Manley Hot Springs. (Photo courtesy of the Jervsjo family.)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska Democrats denounce Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s opposition to a federal abortion bill. Also, Manley Hot Springs residents assess the damage after the worst flooding in years. And a Bristol Bay artist honors missing and murdered Alaska Native people.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

Tegan Hanlon and Wesley Early in Anchorage

Eric Stone in Ketchikan

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Izzy Ross in Dillingham

Kirsten Dobroth and Dylan Simard in Kodiak

Theo Greenly in Unalaska

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.