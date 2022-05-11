Epic Alaskans: Dave Johnston, climber, ranger, and father

Dave Johnson and family camping on Curry Ridge, Denali State Park. Photo courtesy of Pete Robinson.
Adventure Journal Art
Dave Johnston has had many firsts: the first winter ascent of Denali, the first winter ascent of Mt Foraker, and the first Denali State Park Ranger being just three. He also has climbed the 50 highest peaks in the U.S. with his family, and in the winter. He and his wife Cari Sayre and son Galen lived off the grid near Talkeetna and were a big part of many of Dave’s adventures, including summitting Denali when Galen was 11! Dave, Cari, and Galen join us on this episode of Outdoor Explorer to share some of their stories.
HOST: Paul Twardock
GUESTS:
–Dave Johnston, Cari Sayre, and Galen Johnston
LINKS:
Eric Bork, or you can just call him “Bork” because everybody else does, is the FM Operations Manager for KSKA-FM. He oversees the day-to-day operations of the FM broadcast. He produces and edits episodes of Outdoor Explorer, the Alaska-focused outdoors program. He also maintains the web posts for that show. You may have heard him filling in for Morning Edition or hosting All Things Considered and can still find him operating the soundboard for any of the live broadcast programs.
After escaping the Detroit area when he was 18, Bork made it up to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, where he earned a degree in Communications/Radio Broadcasting from Northern Michigan University. He spent time managing the college radio station, working for the local NPR affiliate, and then in top 40 radio in Michigan before coming to Alaska to work his first few summers. After then moving to Chicago, it only took five years to convince him to move back to Alaska in 2010. When not involved in great radio programming he’s probably riding a bicycle, thinking about riding bicycles, dreaming about bikes, reading a book, or planning the next place he’ll travel to. Only two continents left to conquer!