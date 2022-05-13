55 Ways to Alaska adventures

By
Paul Twardock | Eric Bork, Alaska Public Media |
-
Biking Resurrections Pass
Biking Resurection Pass by John Wolfe.
Skiing to the Skookum Glacier,
Skiing to the Skookum Glacier, byJohnWolfe
Rebecca Wolfe
Rebecca Wolfe, credit Gretchen Nelson.
John Wolfe
John Wolfe, credit Anne Raup.
Becca Wolfe and Helen Nienhueser,
Becca Wolfe and Helen Nienhueser, by John Wolfe
Alaska Adventure 55 Ways Cover
Alaska Adventure 55 Ways Cover

More than 50 years ago the first edition of 55 Ways to the Wilderness in Southcentral Alaska was published, written by Helen Nienhueser and Nancy Simmerman. After five editions Helen’s son John Wolfe and granddaughter Rebecca Wolfe are following in Helen’s footsteps and publishing a new version titled Alaska Adventure 55 Ways Southcentral Wilderness Explorations. The book will be available in early June. Helen, John, and Becca join host Paul Twardock to talk about the genesis of the series and the latest version. Not only will they introduce us to the new book, but they’ll share about researching and writing it as a family. Finally, we’ll learn a little about the 4th annual Prince William Sound Natural History Symposium on May 23rd.  

HOST: Paul Twardock

GUESTS:

  • Helen Nienhueser, John Wolfe, and Rebecca Wolfe

LINKS:

Alaska Adventure 55 Ways Southcentral Wilderness Explorations

Mountaineers Books

Outerspacial mapping app

Alaska Huts

Alaska Long Trail

Prince William Sound Natural History Symposium

BROADCAST: Thursday, May 19th, 2022. 10:00 am – 11:00 a.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST:  Thursday, May 19th, 2022. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT

Paul Twardock
Eric Bork, Alaska Public Media
