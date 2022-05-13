55 Ways to Alaska adventures

More than 50 years ago the first edition of 55 Ways to the Wilderness in Southcentral Alaska was published, written by Helen Nienhueser and Nancy Simmerman. After five editions Helen’s son John Wolfe and granddaughter Rebecca Wolfe are following in Helen’s footsteps and publishing a new version titled Alaska Adventure 55 Ways Southcentral Wilderness Explorations. The book will be available in early June. Helen, John, and Becca join host Paul Twardock to talk about the genesis of the series and the latest version. Not only will they introduce us to the new book, but they’ll share about researching and writing it as a family. Finally, we’ll learn a little about the 4th annual Prince William Sound Natural History Symposium on May 23rd.