Alaska News Nightly: Friday, May 13, 2022

Olivia Ebertz/KYUK

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Industry leaders and politicians criticize the Biden administration’s cancellation of a Cook Inlet lease sale. Also, a mom in Homer finally has some answers about her daughter, who went missing in 2019. And a “ghost barge” is free-floating down the Kuskokwim river after it froze into the river last fall.

Reports tonight from:

Sabine Poux in Kenai

Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau

Lex Treinen in Anchorage

Olivia Ebertz in Bethel

and Corinne Smith in Haines

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.