State of Art: Children’s musical ‘The Claw’ grabs hearts and minds of any age

Flyer for Anchorage Community Theater’s production of “The Claw.” (Courtesy of Anchorage Community Theater)

This week on State of Art we’re hearing about Anchorage Community Theater’s production of “The Claw.” The show tells the story of toys stuck in a out of order claw machine and what happens when it’s turned on.

We’re joined by “The Claw” director Justin Stewart and music director Annika Merkel to find out about the musical, working with youth and the play’s theme of facing the unknown.

The musical runs Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. from May 13 through May 29th.

