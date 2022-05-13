Talk of Alaska: Fire season forecasts

It’s wildfire season in Alaska. Several fires have already burned in the state, including the largest April fire in a quarter century. How is climate change fueling early season fire conditions and prolonging them through the summer? We’ll hear from state and federal officials about how they coordinate fire response and the outlook for the rest of this season.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Kale Casey, PIO, Alaska Division of Forestry

Beth Ipsen, PIO, Bureau of Land Management Alaska Fire Season

PARTICIPATE:

Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (Comments may be read on air).

Post your comment during or after the live broadcast on social media (Comments may be read on air).

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 10 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

LIVE Web stream: Click here to stream.