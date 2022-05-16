Alaska News Nightly: Monday, May 16, 2022

a group of people sit at a table
Nine U.S. House candidates prepare to speak at a May 12 forum hosted by Alaska industry groups. Candidates are seated in alphabetical order: Nick Begich, former state Rep. John Coghill, Anchorage Assembly member Christopher Constant, Al Gross, Jeff Lowenfels, former Gov. Sarah Palin, former state Rep. Mary Peltola, state Sen. Josh Revak and former Assistant Interior Secretary Tara Sweeney. (Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon)

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

A missing seven-year-old from Kodiak is found dead a few miles from his home. Also, liberal-leaning Alaska voters worry about splitting the vote in a crowded special primary to fill Don Young’s seat. And deep snowpack in the Interior last winter led an increase in wildlife deaths.

Reports tonight from:

Sabine Poux in Kenai
Kirsten Dobroth in Kodiak
Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau
Liz Ruskin in Anchorage
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Anna Rose MacArthur in Bethel
Katharine Rose in Sitka
and Sage Smiley in Wrangell

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.

Casey Grove is the host of Alaska News Nightly and a general assignment reporter at Alaska Public Media with an emphasis on crime and courts. Reach him at cgrove@alaskapublic.org.

