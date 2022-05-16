Alaska News Nightly: Monday, May 16, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
A missing seven-year-old from Kodiak is found dead a few miles from his home. Also, liberal-leaning Alaska voters worry about splitting the vote in a crowded special primary to fill Don Young’s seat. And deep snowpack in the Interior last winter led an increase in wildlife deaths.
Reports tonight from:
Sabine Poux in Kenai
Kirsten Dobroth in Kodiak
Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau
Liz Ruskin in Anchorage
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Anna Rose MacArthur in Bethel
Katharine Rose in Sitka
and Sage Smiley in Wrangell
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.