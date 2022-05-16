Body of missing 7-year-old boy found on Kodiak’s Pillar Mountain

Sawyer Cipolla is 7-years-old was least seen near his home on Forest Drive on May 7. His body was found May 15. (Kodiak Police Department)

The body of 7-year-old Sawyer Cipolla was found Sunday on Kodiak’s Pillar Mountain, according to Alaska State Troopers. Cipolla went missing just over a week ago.

Two adults recreating in the area of the mountain found his body around 12:30 p.m., said a statement from troopers.

“There were no obvious signs of foul play,” it said.

The investigation into the boy’s death is ongoing and his body will be sent to the State Medical Examiner’s officer for autopsy, said troopers.

Cipolla was first reported missing last Saturday, May 7, after he disappeared near his home in a heavily wooded part of the island. His disappearance promoted a wide-scale search involving more than 2,000 volunteers, plus numerous agencies from across the state.