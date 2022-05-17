Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, May 17, 2022

Sara Stekoll works behind the counter on Friday at Forbidden Peak Brewery in Juneau. (Photo by Lyndsey Brollini/KTOO)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Business owners welcome changes to the state’s alcohol restrictions. Also, the University of Alaska boosted faculty salaries, but the union wants to keep negotiating. And cruise ships bring tourists and COVID cases to Southeast.

Reports tonight from:

Corinne Smith in Haines

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Izzy Ross in Dillingham

Sabine Poux in Kenai

Wesley Early in Anchorage

and Lex Treinen in Wasilla

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.