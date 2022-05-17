Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, May 17, 2022

By
Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
A woman ina trucker hat writes on a paper pad in front of a brewing vat
Sara Stekoll works behind the counter on Friday at Forbidden Peak Brewery in Juneau. (Photo by Lyndsey Brollini/KTOO)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Business owners welcome changes to the state’s alcohol restrictions. Also, the University of Alaska boosted faculty salaries, but the union wants to keep negotiating. And cruise ships bring tourists and COVID cases to Southeast.

Reports tonight from:

Corinne Smith in Haines
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Izzy Ross in Dillingham
Sabine Poux in Kenai
Wesley Early in Anchorage
and Lex Treinen in Wasilla

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.

Casey Grove is the host of Alaska News Nightly and a general assignment reporter at Alaska Public Media with an emphasis on crime and courts. Reach him at cgrove@alaskapublic.org.

