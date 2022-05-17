Talk of Alaska LIVE in Juneau

Each week, Alaska Public Media’s radio program Talk of Alaska connects Alaskans across the state with informative and engaging conversations about the issues that matter to you. Now, Talk of Alaska is hitting the road with an in-person conversation in Juneau on June 7.

Indigenous groups gather every other year in Southeast Alaska for Celebration. It’s a chance for Tlingit, Haida, Tsimshian and others to dance and share their cultures. This year’s event is the first time it’s been held in-person since 2018. We’ll speak to founders and culture bearers about the significance of coming together once again, on a special Juneau edition of Talk of Alaska.

Time: Tuesday, June 7; Doors open at 9:30 a.m., program begins at 10 a.m. and ends at 11:00 a.m.

Location: KTOO Studio 1A

Tune in: Listen live on statewide public radio, watch on 360TV or on Facebook Live.

Cost: Free! Space is limited so please register here.

COVID restrictions: Masks will be required at this event.