Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, May 18, 2022

A fisherman pulls a king salmon from the Kuskokwim River during a subsistence fishing opening on June 12, 2018. (Photo by Katie Basile / KYUK)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

The federal government is suing the state of Alaska over its management of Kuskokwim River salmon fishing. Clean water advocates hope for new PFAS regulations by the end of the legislative session. And Pebble Mine opponents ask the Environmental Protection Agency to protect Bristol Bay.

Reports tonight from:

Corinne Smith in Haines

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Izzy Ross in Dillingham

Sabine Poux in Kenai

Wesley Early in Anchorage

and Lex Treinen in Wasilla

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.