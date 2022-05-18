Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
The federal government is suing the state of Alaska over its management of Kuskokwim River salmon fishing. Clean water advocates hope for new PFAS regulations by the end of the legislative session. And Pebble Mine opponents ask the Environmental Protection Agency to protect Bristol Bay.
Reports tonight from:
Corinne Smith in Haines
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Izzy Ross in Dillingham
Sabine Poux in Kenai
Wesley Early in Anchorage
and Lex Treinen in Wasilla
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.