Missing Kodiak boy died of hypothermia, troopers say

By
The Associated Press
-
a boy in a chair
Sawyer Cipolla is 7-years-old and was least seen near his home on Forest Drive. (Kodiak Police Department)

A 7-year-old Kodiak boy whose body was found after being missing a week died from hypothermia, Alaska State Troopers said Wednesday.

Two people recreating in the Pillar Mountain area found the body of Sawyer Cipolla on Sunday.

“No signs or indications of foul play or suspicious circumstances were found,” troopers said in a statement.

Troopers said preliminary information from the State Medical Examiner corroborates the agency’s determination. Troopers have closed their investigation.

The boy went missing May 7, prompting law enforcement, military, first responders and about 2,500 volunteers to search an area covering more than 15 square miles.

